CSS Surveying Media Sales

The Center for Sales Strategy has opened the 2022 Media Sales Surveys. The surveys seek to collect data and current insights from sales managers and salespeople in the media industry to be compiled in the 2022 Media Sales Report.

“We’re inviting all media sales professionals to share their insight so we can share industry benchmarks and data to help media sales organizations analyze where they are and where they need to be going in 2023” said Matt Sunshine, Managing Partner. “The more data and research we can compile through the surveys, the more sales leaders can assess, adjust strategy, and improve the results and performance of their sales efforts.”

The 2022 Media Sales Report which will be published later in Q4, 2022. The 2022 surveys close Friday, October 14, 2022. You can participate in the survey Here.