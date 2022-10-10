Audacy Expands News Footprint in NYC

Beginning October 27, 1010 WINS, will be simulcast on 92.3 FM, ditching the Alternative format for the all-news radio station. Concurrently, Ben Mevorach has been elevated to VP of New York News and will oversee both 1010/92.3 WINS and WCBS 880. Ivan Lee has been promoted to Brand Manager of both stations.

“At a time when quality journalism and local reporting is so critical, it was the ideal moment to make a strong investment in our news creation and distribution capabilities,” said Chris Oliviero, Market President, Audacy New York. “These series of moves will solidify our earned position as the go-to trusted source for news, traffic and weather every day.”

“We are standing at the edge of an exciting new era for news in New York for our team, our advertisers, and, most importantly, our listeners,” said Mevorach. “1010 WINS and WCBS 880 will be in more places, covering more stories. Both brands will retain their distinct identities but will now harness resources with the single mission of better serving our communities and reaching the next generation of news consumers.”