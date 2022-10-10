Urban One Adds A VP

Danielle Brown has been appointed Vice President, Cross Platform Client Services (One Solution) at Urban One. Prior to joining Urban One, Brown held leadership positions at BET/ViacomCBS, ESSENCE Communications and Time.

“I’m thrilled to have Danielle join Urban One’s cross-platform team, One Solution. She has a proven track record of client relationship success and an unwavering commitment to building positive rapport and cohesiveness across brand and agency partners,” said Tiffany Nasralla, CRO, iOne Digital.

“How you live your life is your best ministry. I’ve spent my life and career being me…joyfully humanizing and enlightening people from all walks of life on the fabulousness, beauty, and complexities of being a Black woman – unapologetically and with pride,” said Brown. “Urban One is the most trusted source in the Black Community that informs, entertains, and inspires. Our missions are aligned! I am beaming with gratitude and excitement.”