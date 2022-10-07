WVAS Host Dies in Crash

WVAS Alabama morning man Melvin Marshall was killed in a single car accident Thursday. WVAS-FM is an NPR station on the campus of Alabama State University in Montgomery. Marshall worked for the station for more than 30 years.

Station Manager Candy Capel told The Alabama News Network, “This is an immeasurable loss to WVAS, to our community, and to his listeners around the globe. Our WVAS family will cherish every moment of music and laughter that we shared with our beloved Mel Marshall.”