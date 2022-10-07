Beasley, Audacy Swap Vegas Stations

Beasley Media Group is sending KDWN-AM (720), and the translator that was carrying the syndicated talk format on 101.5, over to Audacy. In return Beasley adds KXTE-FM to its Vegas cluster. KXTE-FM is an Alternative station.

Beasley Media Group CEO Caroline Beasley said, “Throughout Beasley Broadcast Group’s 61-year history, we have actively managed our station portfolio with the goal of serving the communities where we operate with the best local programming and brands, diversifying our operations, managing risk and improving financial results. The agreement to exchange KDWN AM/FM translator for KXTE-FM addresses all of these strategic objectives and upon completion, will complement our Las Vegas market presence and content with five strong signals in the market.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter..