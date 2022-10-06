Salem Taps LA Host For Podcast

The Salem Podcast Network is launching a new podcast called “Stinchfield”. The podcast will be hosted by longtime talk show host Grant Stinchfield, who currently co-hosts “The Morning Answer” on Salem’s Los Angeles station KRLA-AM 870 along with his co-host Jennifer Horn.

“America is in crisis and the corporate media establishment continues to silence strong conservative voices,” said Stinchfield. “This podcast is about pushing back and refusing to be silenced. We will expose the stories the mainstream media refuses to cover.”

“Grant does a great morning show with Jen in Los Angeles, and we’re excited that he’s moving up on the Salem platform,” said Phil Boyce, SVP Salem Spoken Word. “Now, listeners all over the country get to hear his take on the day’s news and events. We’re delighted to give him this opportunity.”

“Stinchfield” debuts October 10.