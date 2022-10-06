Deep Purpose Podcast

Harvard Business School Professor Ranjay Gulati, one of the most-cited academics in the fields of economics and business; is hosting a new podcast. “Deep Purpose” examines how companies are trying to determine their “reason for being”.

The debut season features a series of captivating conversations with Gulati and top global CEOs, proving that vast performance gains, and vital broader impact on customers, employees, communities and society; are the payoffs when firms get their purpose right.

The first podcast in the series drops October 24.