WGAR raised nearly $30,000 to help find a cure for breast cancer. Proceeds from the “Guitars for Girls” show support Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

A generous $5,000 donation from Metro Lexus in Cleveland helped boost the total during the 21st Annual “Guitars for Girls” show.

On hand for the event were morning hosts Carletta Blake, Brett Young, Michael Ray, Steve Wazz and Keith Hotchkiss, MP iHeart Cleveland.