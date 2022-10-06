Black Maternal Mortality Awareness

A multi-platform initiative to bring attention to the New York City Black maternal mortality crisis has been launched by iHeartMedia. “MEternal – Because Pregnancy Is About Mom Too” is being produced in collaboration with MetroPlusHealth and Thinx.

“According to the CDC, Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women,” said Bernie Weiss, President, iHeartMedia New York. “iHeart’s New York radio stations together reach more than 1.6 million women of color, and we are proud to join forces with MetroPlusHealth and Thinx to do our part and shine a light on this critical issue by providing information that can help prevent tragedies.”

The initiative will include educational messages on Power 105.1, 103.5 KTU, and 106.7 LITE FM, a dedicated bi-weekly podcast, as well as the online portal MEternal.info. In addition, the iHeart New York team will be present at community events throughout the five boroughs promoting the “MEternal” campaign.