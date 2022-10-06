Record Latin Music Revenue

Recording Industry Association of America data shows U.S. Latin music grew its share of record revenue to a record high of 6.6% of total revenue. The RIAA says that growth outpaced overall U.S. Tallies.

“U.S. Latin revenue rose to more than half a billion dollars during the first half of 2022,” said Josh Friedlander, SVP, Research and Economics. “Once again, streaming remains king in the Latin segment of the U.S. market, driving a remarkable 97% of total revenues. Both of the largest streaming categories – paid subscriptions and on-demand ad-supported streaming – as well as CDs and the rejuvenated vinyl format, grew for Latin music over this period.”

“Latin music continues to flourish with 23% growth over the first half of 2022, outpacing overall recorded music revenues and reaching an all-time high in share,” said Michele Ballantyne, COO. “Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ has been the most listened to album released this year across all genres – that is the power of Latin music to reach and connect with fans universally! The dynamic creative partnerships between Latin artists and their label teams drive incredible results year after year.”

You can view the full report Here.