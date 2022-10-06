Ed Lover Hits Syndication

Audacy is launching “The Ed Lover Experience” into syndication October 17. The Hip-Hop program with host Ed Lover, will be heard across a variety of dayparts in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle and Las Vegas.

“Ed Lover is the guy who introduced an entire generation to hip-hop, and became arguably the face of hip-hop as it blew up across America,” said Dave Richards, SVP Programming, Audacy. “Since his days at MTV, Ed has established himself — amongst other things — as a tremendous radio host, and now we’re proud and excited to take this icon nationwide. Look out for ‘The Ed Lover Experience.’”

“Life is all about discovering new adventures. Throughout my career I’ve been lucky enough to do so,” said Lover. “I’m excited about this new opportunity to spread love and laughter to so many people!”

James “Ed Lover” Roberts launched his career in hip-hop as one of the original hosts of “Yo! MTV Raps!” He joined Audacy’s 94.7 The Block (WBMX-FM) in March 2022 as evening host.