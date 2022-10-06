Cumulus Bets On ‘The Spread’ With KGO Change

KGO-AM 810 in San Francisco, a 50kw Class A facility using three towers to deliver a city-grade daytime signal to not only the Bay Area but to Sacramento, Chico, Monterey-Salinas and Stockton, has been delivering News/Talk programming since 1962. It has been on the air at its current frequency and power output since 1947.

Abruptly, during a talk program in the 10am hour this morning, the Cumulus Media station pulled the plug on the format.

According to Matthew Keys at TheDesk.net, which is based in Sacramento, KGO suddenly cut away from The Mark Thompson Show to deliver a pre-recorded message about a format change that Cumulus is presently preparing for. The announcement has played on a loop since then, accompanied by “a teaser” of songs devoted to themes such as money and winning.

It all but confirms that KGO will be adopting a Sports Talk programming schedule focused on sports betting and wagering. This makes KGO a closer sibling to co-owned KNBR-AM & FM, long considered “The Sports Leader” in Northern California; and “KNBR 1050,” KTCT-AM’s identity as a sports talker focused on syndicated programming.

Keys confirmed the Sports Betting-focus for KGO’s news format, citing a person “familiar with the change.” A Cumulus spokesperson responded to RBR+TVBR‘s request for comment by noting, “The company will be announcing an exciting new brand coming to the Bay Area on Monday.” Keys says “Bet MGM Tonight” is among the programs heading to KGO.

The new name for KGO? “AM 810 The Spread,” according to a source to spoke with Keys and internet domain registration information pointing URLs to Cumulus Media.

Those seeking to visit the KGO website are greeted with the same message posted to its Twitter feed:

