White House Covid Update Podcast

NAB Executive VP for Public Affairs Michelle Lehman had a chance to talk with Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. The program focuses on the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, as well as flu shots for an expected “significant” flu season.

Dr. Jha discusses the vaccines now available for all Americans 12 and older, how the vaccines can be used in conjunction with flu vaccines and ways broadcasters can help educate audiences.

“The first thing I would say is I would say thank you for everything you have done over the last year and a half to get good information out to your audience,” said Dr. Jha. “It has made an enormous difference; we are in so much of a better place with COVID because of the work like the work of the broadcasters and getting good information out to the American people. So, thank you, thank you, thank you.”