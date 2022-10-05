New NY Festivals Awards Categories

New York Festivals® 2023 Radio Awards competition has added two new categories. In keeping pace with global and industry-wide trends, the new categories are Investigative Journalism and Best Nonfiction Series.

“Journalists today are finding new ways to keep viewers informed and engaged in our ever-changing and interconnected world. Here at New York Festivals, we want to be able to amplify their dedication with categories tailored for those purposes,” said Rose Anderson, VP/Executive Director.

The 2023 Storytellers Gala will take place at the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 18, 2023. This is the 13th year of NYF’s and NAB’s strategic partnership. Radio Award winners will have access to the multi-day event taking place April 15-19, 2023.

The entry deadline for the 2023 Radio Awards competition is January 21, 2023. Entry information can be found Here.