Buffalo Broadcasting Closes Deal

Buffalo Broadcasting of Colorado has completed a three-year quest to purchase three Colorado stations. The LMA deal is for KSLV-FM 96.5 The Fox (Classic Rock), 95.3 KYDN-FN (Hit Country) and KBGV 1240 Am and 101.3 FM (Fox Sports SLV).

Buffalo Broadcasting of Colorado is owned by long time broadcaster Bob Richards and his wife Jeanna.

“Put a check in the last box on the career check list… owner.” said Richards. “The best part of owning this company named after the city I was born in and the beloved mascot for the University of Colorado, is that I get to run it with my wife which is awesome, although I still run the risk of being fired!”

During the LMA period, BBC changed the format and call letters of the AM station from KSLV-AM (Classic Country) to KBGV (Fox Sports SLV). The call letter change was a tribute to the former owner and President of San Luis Valley Broadcasting, Bob Gourley (BG) and the long time General Manager, Gerald Vigil (GV), both of whom passed away while working with the stations.

The radio stations are also affiliates of the Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies, CSU Rams, Westwood One and is the home to multiple high schools for play-by-play sports.