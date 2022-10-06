Eastlan Now Measuring Myrtle Beach

Eastlan has begun continuous measurement in the Myrtle Beach SC market. The first book was released last week.

“Radio has changed, so have our options for a ratings service”, said Steve Clendenin, President/CEO of Maryland Media One. “Eastlan offers a larger sample size for a fraction of the cost. The research includes ALL stations in my market which gives us a better advantage in programming and sales. Not to mention, we are surveyed monthly and not just twice per year. This is a no-brainer!”

“Ratings data that includes only selected stations is not some panacea for shrinking national revenue, in fact, it’s making the problem worse”, remarked Eastlan President Mike Gould. “The radio and buying communities are both recognizing incomplete ratings reports are, unfortunately, making it harder for them to do business together. The tide is quickly turning as more and more transactions are being completed using the easy-to-understand, transparent Eastlan currency.”