Urban One Hires Communications VP

Tony Robinson is the new Vice President of Corporate Communications at Urban One. Robinson has 30 years of experience in radio and public/government affairs.

In this new company position Robinson will collaborate on internal and external communications activity across all Urban One brands and platforms. He’ll report to Karen Wishart, Chief Administrative Officer of Urban One.

After 25 years of government, higher education, and corporate public relations, he founded Robinson Public Affairs in Washington, DC. Prior to founding RPA, the District of Columbia City Administrator recruited Robinson to join his executive management team where he directed public affairs campaigns and provided counsel to the Mayor, Deputy Mayors, agency directors, and subordinate public information officers.

Early in his career, Robinson was an on-air personality and public affairs host on Northeastern University’s WRBB-FM and later served as General Manager. He would transition to the school’s Office of Communications and thereafter served in similar media relations positions at Johns Hopkins and American universities.