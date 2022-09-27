Deni Lang Promoted By SummitMedia

Denise “Deni” Lang is the new Promotions and Marketing Director for the SummitMedia Richmond cluster. She presently serves as Brand Strategist for the five stations in the cluster.

“We are fortunate that Deni is both a radio pro and has a proven track record of success in this market,” said Justin Ragland, VP of Events and Promotions. “Her relationships in Richmond run deep and her experience promises to bring an exciting future of innovative radio promotions for our team.”

“I’m excited to join SummitMedia and work with an incredible group of people that genuinely loves radio and has a passion to work hard,” said Lang. “I plan to build upon the achievements of this team and help drive ratings and revenue for this amazing cluster.”

SummitMedia Richmond stations include K95 (WKHK), 103.7 Your Variety (WURV), Classic Rock 96.5 (WKLR), Awesome 100.9 (WJSR) and ESPN Richmond (WURV HD2).