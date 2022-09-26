Turko Promotion At PCB

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation has promoted Courtnae Turko to Senior Vice President of the non-profit community broadcasting organization. She presently serves as VP of Human Resources & Organization Development for the parent organization of 90.5 WESA and 91.3 WYEP.

“Courtnae has proven not just to be exceptionally good at her own work, but at being a trusted partner to everyone in the organization,” said Terry O’Reilly, President/CEO. “Her dedication to our work and to the people who do it has been critical to our progress over the past few years.”

She will continue to manage human resources and lead diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiatives, in addition to her new responsibilities.

“It’s an honor to work with such talented individuals throughout the organization and I’m excited to support the team as we work to serve our communities,” said Turko.