A Nice Promotion For Kiki

Audacy Pittsburgh has promoted KiKi Brown to Assistant Brand Manager and Music Director of WAMO 107.3. She will retain her current duties of Afternoon Host and Public Affairs Producer of “What’s Good In Your Hood?”

KiKi is a Pittsburgh native who grew up, literally, in the hallways of WAMO where her father was an on-air personality. She held a variety of off-air and on-air roles for WAMO/Pittsburgh and later WERQ/Baltimore. She also worked as an on-air personality at Radio 103.9/New York and WKYS/Washington, DC before returning to Pittsburgh and WAMO in 2016.

She joined Audacy in 2021 as host of “What’s Good In Your Hood” which airs weekly on KDKA-AM, KDKA-FM, WAMO, WBZZ and WDSY. She added afternoon drive on-air duties when Audacy assumed operations of WAMO in April