New Leadership At KYW

Two promotions at KYW Newsradio Philadelphia. Audacy has named Kristina “Luca” Koppeser as Brand Manager and Director of Digital Content. The station also named Podcast Director Tom Rickert as Assistant Brand Manager and Director of Podcasting.

“We’re thrilled to usher in the next chapter of this heritage brand by elevating two exceptionally talented individuals in Luca and Tom,” said David Yadgaroff, SVP/MM. “They both not only have a finger on the pulse of this city, but an immense understanding for the role this station plays for our listeners each and every day.”

“The passion, tenacity, and dedication of the KYW newsroom is unrivaled,” said Koppeser. “Having the privilege of working alongside and learning from these award-winning journalists inspires me every day.”

“KYW Newsradio is a venerable newsroom, a cherished institution, and a group of the finest journalists in Philadelphia, but it’s much more than that too,” said Rickert. “It’s the pulse of this city, the soundtrack for generations, and in times of trouble and uncertainty, a critical lifeline for millions.”

Koppeser joined KYW Newsradio in July 2021 as the Digital Managing Editor. Rickert has served as director of podcasting at KYW Newsradio since 2021.