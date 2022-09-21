GKB Names Milwaukee DOM

Ryan Williams will join Good Karma Brands Milwaukee as the Director of Marketing. Prior to joining Good Karma Brands, Williams served as regional brand manager at Audacy in Chicago.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to Good Karma Brands,” said Steve Wexler, VP/MM Milwaukee. “His experience, as well as his natural alignment with GKB’s core values, make him the perfect choice to lead our marketing efforts and team forward.”

“I’m thrilled and honored to be joining GKB Milwaukee working on three great brands in the market,” said Williams. “I look forward to collaborating with my teammates on creative and innovative projects for GKB Milwaukee’s fans and partners that continue to build on the presence that 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, Newsradio 620 WTMJ, and 101.7 The Truth have in the community.”

Williams will join the team on Monday, October 17, 2022.