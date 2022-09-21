Edmondson Joins Froggy 98

KFGE-FM Lincoln, Nebraska has hired Cory Edmondson as Assistant Program Director/Music Director. He will also host Middays on Froggy 98. He joins the NRG Media station from KFLS in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

“I have known Cory for many years and have seen him grow in his career,” said Steve King, PD/OM. “He has the kind of personality that fits with ‘Nebraska Nice,’ and his work ethic is exactly what Froggy 98 needs. Not to mention, he is one of the few people who understands the difference between jelly and jam.”

“When I heard Big Daddy Steve King was having a party in Lincoln, I knew I needed to pony up and add to the BBQ,” said Edmondson. “So far it is tasting good. Real good!”