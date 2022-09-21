New iHeart Area President

Kristy Beebe has been named Area President for the newly formed Kentucky/Carolina Area. She comes over from the iHeartMedia Indianapolis cluster where she most recently served as the Market President. She also served as the Vice President of Sales for the iHeartMedia Kentucky markets.

“Kristy has shown success in every opportunity that has been presented, she knows how to build culture and high performing teams,” said Nick Gnau, Division President. “Her passion for serving the community, our portfolio of assets and her team makes her the perfect choice to lead this newly developed Area.”

“I am excited to be leading the alignment of the Kentucky/Carolina Area within the Gnau Division,” said Beebe. “Our combined talent and resources will create exciting new opportunities and growth within this newly formed group of markets!”

The area includes both broadcast and digital brands and franchises, encompassing more than 47 stations comprised of music, talk and news formats.