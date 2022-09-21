Positive Radio Anniversary

HealthyLife.net Radio is celebrating its 20-year anniversary. The Los Angeles based internet radio station claims 19 million listeners a year in 137 countries across 75 syndicated and simulcast channels.

“Despite the challenges and changing landscape throughout the radio industry, we still experience continuous growth in our listener base worldwide, which is a remarkable testament to the premise of positive talk and of course, our knowledgeable and entertaining content and vetted hosts,” said Linda Mackenzie, GM.

HealthyLife.net Radio has over 40 TV, film and national expert hosts spanning a variety of eclectic topic. HealthyLife.net Live, On Demand and Podcast listening is available from their website or through their 75 worldwide distribution channels.