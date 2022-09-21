Bob & Sheri Sign Deal With Skyview

Skyview Networks has signed the Bob & Sheri Show, hosted by Bob Lacey and Sheri Lynch, for Network Audio Sales. The new relationship begins January 1, 2023.

“The team at Skyview Networks truly shares our passion for creativity and innovation,” said Sheri Lynch, award-winning broadcaster, Co-Owner, and Co-Host of Bob & Sheri. “They are absolutely all in. It’s an exciting partnership and I’m thrilled at this opportunity to learn and grow while serving our audience, affiliates, and advertisers in new, dynamic ways.”

“Known and respected in the audio space for their proven success and genuine connections with listeners, the program and podcasts continue to grow and deliver on all levels for audiences and advertisers,” commented Jeanne-Marie Condo, President of Network Partnerships and Chief Revenue Officer for Skyview Networks. “We are thrilled to work with Bob & Sheri and are proud to showcase the program as part of our influencers and integrations platforms in our upcoming 2023 Upfront show.”

Co-owned by Sheri Lynch and Tony Garcia, Bob & Sheri is one of the few independently syndicated shows owned by a female and a Latino. It airs four hours Monday through Friday and is also a daily podcast. For details on affiliation, please contact Tony Garcia at [email protected].