Managers: What Would You Do?

KFNS-FM Morning Show Host Vic Faust was recorded calling a female co-host fat, nasty and stupid off-air during a commercial break. The nearly 5-minute verbal brawl between Faust and Crystal Cooper was leaked to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and broadcast on YouTube.

Faust also works for the local Fox-TV affiliate.

You can listen to the 5 minutes of profanity-laced audio at the St. Louis Dispatch website HERE.

Faust accused Cooper of being a know-it-all. When Cooper pushed back on the accusation, he responded with, “shut the f*** up!” He called her trash, criticized her parenting skills and called her stupid. He also told her not to come back to work, to which she responded that he wasn’t her boss.

Cooper also got in a few responses, telling Faust to grow up.

Cooper’s Facebook page said she left the station on Sept. 13, the day she and Faust fought.

It’s unclear what Faust’s future is on the radio station. He was not on the TV station Monday or Tuesday this week. The radio station is licensed out of Troy, Missouri, and its studios are in Lake Saint Louis. The company that owns the radio station is Viper Broadcasting. The General Manager is Chris Blevins, who we’ve reached out to for comment.

If the was an employee of yours, would you fire him?