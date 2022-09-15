Raising Funds For WDET

Public radio station 101.9 WDET in Detroit is kicking off a fund drive. The listener-driven campaign is hoping to raise $300,000.

“Donors are the lifeblood of WDET, and the main reason why we’ve been able to deliver news, music and conversation for over 70 years,” said Mary Zatina, GM. “The 2022 fall fundraiser brings together our talented staff to connect with listeners about how vital they are to WDET’s future.”

“WDET has a unique relationship with listeners because we invest in each other,” said Jerome Vaughn, ND/Interim PD. “That mutual investment creates trust within our communities that guides us to produce programs that matter to Metro Detroiters.”

Over 50 percent of WDET’s annual operating budget comes from listener donations. The campaign kicks off September 16.