Chachi Drops Two

Benztown President Dave Denes has released two new episodes of his podcast Chachi Loves Everybody. The shows feature Eddie Pappani, host of “The Show” on Rock 105.3 FM in San Diego and Q103.3 in Temecula, and Sona Movesian, Conan O’Brien’s Executive Assistant and Co-Host of Conan’s podcast Conan Needs a Friend. LISTEN

