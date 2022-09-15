How To Prospect Healthcare

“Radio Works for Healthcare” is the next program in RAB’s Radio Works Initiative. The webinar is set for Wednesday September 21.

The session will feature speakers focused on helping sellers gain a better understanding of what has become one of radio’s most important ad categories. The speakers include:

Rick Kestenbaum, General Manager, AnalyticOwl

Bruno Tabbi, President, Ignition Toll-Free

Brad Zapenas, Account Manager, Beasley Media Group

Each speaker will provide case studies demonstrating how radio has helped healthcare clients. Registration for the presentation is free for RAB members.