iHeart Promotes Michael Biondo

Michael Biondo is the new President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships for iHeartMedia. He previously served as Executive Vice President, Strategic Business Operations of the iHeartMedia Networks Group.

“Mike has had a long, varied career at iHeartMedia, and has gained experience and wisdom across a diverse set of priorities, vendors and partners,” said Conal Byrne, CEO iHeartMedia Digital Group. “With Mike in this new role, our company will be even better prepared to approach the market in a thoughtful, streamlined, strategic manner every day, and in every conversation.”

“I am thrilled about this next chapter of my iHeart story and I’m looking forward to bringing new exciting opportunities to life here at iHeart,” said Biondo.

Biondo has been with iHeart for almost 12 years. His previous stints include ESPN, AT&T and Thumbplay, where he served as VP of Customer Operations when the company was acquired by iHeartMedia in 2011.