RAB Partners With Amplifi Media

The Radio Advertising Bureau is partnering with Amplifi Media on the “Local Podcast Opportunity” survey. The survey aims to uncover the current state of local podcasting among commercial radio and identify guidelines to create, scale, and monetize.

“We know that podcast advertising dollars continue to grow and we’re seeing good momentum at the local level, however, we have not been able to size the market up,” said Erica Farber, President/CEO, RAB. “By partnering with Amplifi Media which has been at the advent and a leader in the podcast space, we hope to be able to provide broadcast radio a benchmark report that can show the growth and opportunities ahead.”

“Up to this point, podcasting has been national, but that is changing rapidly as local sports, news, food, and culture podcasts are popping up across the country from major companies and entrepreneurial content creators,” said Steve Goldstein, Founder/CEO, Amplifi Media. “Local podcasts are a remarkable opportunity for radio stations to both retain and grow audience.”

The “Local Podcast Opportunity” survey can be completed Here and is open for four weeks.

RAB will be offering a free live presentation to RAB members in November as well as issuing the “Local Podcasting Opportunity” report at that time.