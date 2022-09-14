Alpha Louisville Adds Woody Show

WGHL-FM is bringing ‘The Woody Show’ to Louisville. The show will premiere on Alpha Media’s ALT 105.1 September 19.

“We’re excited to welcome aboard The Woody Show here in Louisville and all of Kentuckiana on ALT 105.1!” said Phil Kukawinski, PD. “It’s undeniable the impact that the show has in the markets they compete in, and we look forward to having that fighting spirit that brings something new and different to AM Drive in Louisville.”

“I’m always thankful (and shocked) that there are suckers out there who are willing to pick up the show,” said Woody. “In this case, that thanks goes to Steve Bearance and Phillip Kukawinski, A.K.A. ‘PK the PD,’ at ALT 105.1! I have no doubt that we will be the best show that Alpha airs between the hours of 6 and 10 a.m. in Louisville on 105.1!”