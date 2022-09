‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ is returning for a second season. The season starts October 7 with all 10-episodes of the scripted podcast dropping at once.

‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ is written and directed by Dennis McNicholas (“Saturday Night Live”) with a cast that features Jeffrey Wright, Seth Meyers, Chris Parnell, Rosario Dawson, Bobby Moynihan, John Leguizamo, and more lending their voices to the stories of Gotham City to life.

The season premiers only on HBO Max.