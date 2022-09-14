Connecting Dots In The Middle East

Project Brazen and public media organization PRX have teamed up for ‘People Like Us’. The six-part is hosted from Beirut by award-winning journalist and NYT best-selling author Kim Ghattas.

“I’ve spent my career trying to make sense of the world, breaking down complex stories for a world audience so I’m thrilled to work with Project Brazen on a show that is focused on doing just that through fantastic interviews,” said Ghattas. “Whether you’re interested in the Middle East or international news, looking to hear powerful personal stories, or connecting with people across borders on issues that matter to us all, this podcast is for you.”

The podcast will launch Monday, October 3.