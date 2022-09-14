Mystery North Of The Border

CBC North is launching a new podcast called ‘Giant – Murder Underground’. The seven-episode series revisiting the labor dispute that shook Canada’s North Country in 1992.

On September 18, 1992, nine workers crossed the picket line at the Giant Gold Mine in Yellowknife. Minutes later all were killed in a horrific explosion. Three decades later, the complex story through the voices of those who lived it, from top police investigators and critical union members to anguished victims, and murder suspects – many of whom have never spoken publicly before.

The first three episodes of ‘Giant – Murder Underground’ are available now. The next four episodes will be released on September 21, 2022.