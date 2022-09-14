Bay Area Hall Of Famers

The California Historical Radio Society and the Bay Area Radio Museum have honored the members of the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. The BARHOF Class of 2022 were inducted during a special ceremony at the Basque Cultural Center in South San Francisco.

The Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2022:

Program Host: Annalisa (KFOG, KFOX, KRQR)

Talk Show Host: Art Finley (KGO, KCBS, KSFO)

News: Dave Padilla (KSOL, KCBS)

Sports: Bruce MacGowan (KNBR, KGO, KCBS, KEST)

Specialty: Kenny Wardell Sr. (KSAN, KMEL, KFOG, KCBS)

Legends: Johnny Holliday, Ira C. Smith

Management: Ed Krampf

Engineer: George Zema

This year’s inductees were selected from a group of nominees, who were voted on by previous inductees into BARHOF, and by members in good standing of the California Historical Radio Society and the Broadcast Legends.