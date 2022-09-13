NPR Alters Alt.Latino

Anamaria Sayre will be join Felix Contreras as cohost on ‘Alt.Latino’ from NPR Music. They will focus on exploring history and cultural context through music in a conversational way, including feature stories and personal experiences of Latinx artists.

“Her taste in music has a hint of what her grandmother likes, but she’s also super tuned in to what the cousins are listening to, at family fiestas,” said Contreras. “I can’t wait for the rest of the Alt.Latino familia out there to meet her!”

“Felix is a legend in the community and a dearest friend. Joining Felix as co-host of a show with such an impactful legacy is beyond meaningful for myself and my family,” said Sayre. “Learning more about la cultura through the personal stories of artists who are actively defining it, is an unparalleled experience. I feel lucky to witness the magic.”

Along with the shift to a new format for the weekly show; ‘Alt.Latino’ is also launching a new social media campaign with a new TikTok page, for more social media presence as well as the return of “El Tiny”. The Tiny Desk takeover event is the second in a row, with nine concerts as part of NPR Music’s celebration of Latinx Heritage Month.