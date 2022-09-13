Gannett Ten Years Down The Road

Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliot continue to interview media leaders about their vision of 2032. Gannett CEO Mike Reed is the latest guest on the ‘Borrell Local Marketing Trends’ podcast.

Stories about Gannett selling or shuttering newspapers and laying off hundreds of staffers have dominated the headlines. So how can the nation’s largest newspaper company survive the next decade? Reed talks about what’s behind Gannett’s digital transition and what the company might look like in ten years.

You can hear the podcast Here.