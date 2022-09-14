Radio Show Raises $20K For Military Families

Fox Sports Radio, The Gambler, sports show “The Divide Live” helped raise the money for a program called Dine on Us. $20,000 was raised for families of active duty military personnel.

‘Dine on Us’ is an organization that provides off base dining and entertainment opportunities for active military families who are not able to do so due to economic hardships.

“We are proud to lend our voices and use our platform to raise awareness for such a worthy cause,” said Mike Powers. “Those who serve in the military give so much for others and we’re glad to help give back to them.”

Host Corey Boehm, Mike Powers and producer Ty Edwards along with NFL Super Bowl champ Fred Baxter broadcast live from the inaugural Dine on Us celebrity golf tournament, September 8, at the Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Atlantic City, NJ.