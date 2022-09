A compilation of radio commentary by the late Rush Limbaugh will be published in late October. The book was curated in part by Limbaugh’s widow, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, and his brother, David Limbaugh.

Conservative book publisher Threshold Editions says the book called “Radio’s Greatest of All Time” will include snippets from former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Limbaugh died of lung cancer in 2021 at the age of 70.