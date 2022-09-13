Dr. Larry Lavin’s Dark Side

‘Wolves Among Us’ tells the story of Dr. Larry Lavin, an Ivy League-educated dentist-who also happened to be one of the largest cocaine kingpins on the Eastern Seaboard. Produced by Cadence13, The Larry Lavin Story, tells the story of Lavin’s dual life, and his impact on Philadelphia culture in the late 70s and early 80s.

“Larry Lavin is one of the most fascinating characters we’ve ever covered. C13Originals is proud to be taking listeners on another journey of great storytelling with this wild story set against an interesting time in American history in one of our most famous cities,” said Chris Corcoran, CCO and Founding Partner, Cadence13.

The true-crime anthology podcast series will drop shows every Wednesday through October 12.