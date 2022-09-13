Executive Presence Podcast

The Miles Group’s C-Suite Intelligence podcast returns with a three-part series, “The Real Meaning of Executive Presence”. The Miles Group’s Stephen Miles and Taylor Griffin discuss how energy, carriage, messaging, delivery, rising to leadership, and being the best follower define an effective executive presence.

“You’ve heard a lot about dressing for the job that you want and looking the part. But what we want to do is go beyond that, to what we would define as what real executive presence means,” said Miles, CEO. “Executive presence is particularly important when you are a leader, as your life is full of first impressions. If you are an acquired taste, it can be more difficult to get things done and manage a broad set of critical stakeholders.”

Episode 1: “Beyond the Sartorial” airs Tuesday, September 13.

Episode 2: “Introverts and Extroverts; Thinkers and Blinkers” airs Tuesday, September 27.

Episode 3: “Followership” airs Tuesday, October 11.

You can find the programs Here.