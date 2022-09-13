Boomer Launches New Podcast

Audacy’s 2400Sports has launched Game Time with Boomer Esiason. The interview style podcast will kick off with early guests Kurt Warner, George Kittle, Jonathan Allen, Tyreek Hill, Darius Leonard, Austin Cindric and Brandon Nimmo.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to expand our in-depth conversations with some of the biggest stars in sports through the launch of this new podcast,” said Esiason. “This show will enable us to dig deeper into what makes these icons tick and will deliver can’t-miss content for listeners across the country.”

TRAILER.