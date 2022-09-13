Honors for KFAN’s Dan Barreiro

KFXN-FM Minneapolis on-air personality Dan Barreiro will be honored at the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday, September 17th. Barreiro is the host of ‘Bumper to Bumper with Dan Barreiro’ and ‘Sunday Sermons with Dan Barreiro’.

“Dan epitomizes the make-up of a tremendous talk show in the Twin Cities,” said Greg Alexander, MP, iHeartMedia Minneapolis. “He puts together compelling interviews and has the ability to break down any and every topic to entertain our listeners. He is a true talent.

“Dan Barreiro has been the voice of Minnesota sports and big events for over 25 years on KFAN,” said Chad Abbott, PD. “His ratings dominance and social following proves how trusted he is as a respected voice for MN.”

The Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame has 191 inducted members beginning with the inaugural class of 2001.