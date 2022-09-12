NHPR Names Permanent ATC Host

New Hampshire Public Radio has named Julia Furukawa as the new, permanent All Things Considered Host. She has hosted the program on an interim basis since May.

“I came to NHPR thinking I’d mostly be behind the scenes, not behind the microphone,” said Furukawa. “But the team here has given me the chance to grow into a role I’ve always dreamt of being in and I couldn’t be more grateful and excited for what’s to come.”

“In Julia, we have a serious journalist in the All Things Considered anchor chair who connects with listeners across a broad, diverse spectrum, loves exploring New Hampshire and understands that reporting the news is both a joy and a responsibility,” said Jim Schachter, President/CEO, NHPR. “Everyone at our studios knows she’s fun to be around, and now ATC users can hear that, too.”