Eddie Haskell Back In Albuquerque

Eddie Haskell takes over as Midday host for KRST-FM in Albuquerque. This is the return of Haskell to 92.3 KRST Country; he was part of the station from 2004-2013.

“Eddie’s love for Albuquerque and heritage in the market will shine on KRST’s airwaves,” said Bev Rainey, PD. “Eddie just has fun on the radio – and he certainly knows KRST and Albuquerque,” added Kris Abrams, OM.

“I could not be more excited to be coming home to KRST,” said Haskell. “I was dying to get back to Albuquerque and thank Bev Rainey, Kris Abrams, and VP/Market Manager Jeff Berry for making it happen.”

Haskell returns to Cumulus Albuquerque from Max Media in Norfolk, VA.