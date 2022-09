K. Foxx has been named mid-day host on WEDR-FM in Miami. K. Foxx most recently co-hosted mornings on WRNB-FM in Philadelphia.

The addition of K. Foxx is part of a realignment of the WEDR 99 Jamz lineup. This is not her first work at the station; she previously hosted overnights and nights with DJ Khaled in the 2000’s.

The station is part of the Cox Media Group.