Indeed has knocked Progressive out of the top slot on the latest Media Monitors list. Indeed this week checks in with 45,652 spots aired.

Progressive had a hold on number one for several weeks, but the one-stop job clearinghouse site cleared the insurance giant out of the top ten.

The rest of the list looks like this: Upside 39,703, DuckDuckGo 36,538, ZipRecruiter 34,381 and Wendy’s back in the top five with 34,093.