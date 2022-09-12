Jason Aldean In Documentary

’11 MINUTES’ is a a four-part documentary on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shootings in 2017. Jason Aldean was on the stage at the festival in Las Vegas when the shots rang out.

“When I turned around, my bass player was just looking at me like a deer in the headlights. And my security guy was on stage at that point, telling me to get down, waving me off the stage,” remembers Aldean.

The documentary highlights first-person narratives of officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police force, trauma teams at Sunrise Hospital and concert goers who all experienced the trauma of this mass-casualty event. Using never-before-seen police bodycam footage and 200 hours of cell phone video, ’11 MINUTES’ lets viewers accompany heavily armed officers on a hair-raising mission, as step-by-step they approach the shooter’s hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay.

When it was over, 58 people were dead and more than 800 were injured.

’11 MINUTES’ will debut Tuesday, September 27 on Paramount+, marking the week of the event’s fifth anniversary (October 1).